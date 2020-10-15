Skechers 12th Annual Pier To Pier Friendship Walk Goes Virtual

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Skechers announced that its 12th annual Pier to Pier Friendship walk will take place virtually this year on Oct. 25. The footwear brand aims to raise $2 million, and the proceeds from the event are donated to The Friendship Walk Foundation, an organization dedicated to children with special needs and it funds public schools and scholarships.

This year’s online event will be hosted by South Bay students with NBC4 as the program’s media sponsor. Some of the celebrity performances and appearances include America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee, Tony Romo, Sugar Ray Leonard, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Howie Long, Brooke Burke, Denise Austin and more.

Since its debut event in 2009, the Skechers Pier To Pier Friendship Walk collectively has raised over $13 million for public schools, scholarships, and the brand’s foundation throughout the years. The Skechers Foundation’s national scholarship alone has donated over $200,000 in scholarships to help students with academic, athletic, and leadership skills gain access to adequate financial need.

This charitable experience comes on the heels of notable footwear launches, including the brand’s Dr. Seuss collection. Even with this year’s air of uncertainty, business appears to be on the upswing for the established shoe label. In August, Skechers opened the doors to its first store in Paris this year, despite the pandemic, and the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based company beat its projected sales estimates for the second quarter of 2020, showing signs of a slow-yet-steady recovery. This provides a rosy outlook for the shoe brand after Skechers met its expected first-quarter earnings and exceeded its sales expectations during the same period.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 25, and can be viewed by registering on the Skechers Friend Walk page.