Skechers Becomes Latest Brand to Debut High-Tech Shoes for Elite Runners

Skechers is the latest shoe brand to make a major tech push in the running sector.

The lifestyle and performance footwear firm debuted today the GOrun Speed Elite Hyper sneaker, formerly exclusive to brand athletes. It joins sports labels Nike, Hoka One One and Saucony that have released their own shoes with innovative technologies to benefit runners during competition.

“We originally designed this shoe specifically for the elite athletes on our team — giving them the competitive edge to win races,” president Michael Greenberg said in a statement. “Runners around the world have been asking when they could get a pair. We listened, and the Skechers GOrun Speed Elite Hyper is now available to anyone aiming for the podium.”

The shoe features a patent-pending infused carbon fiber polymer winglet plate developed through biomechanical testing and insights from pro runners. It is the latest in a collection of the brand’s running styles outfitted with the brand’s Hyperburst midsole, which Skechers considers its “lightest and most resilient” to date.

With the release of the sneakers, the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based company is now a member of the growing roster of brands using carbon-fiber plates to enhance their performance footwear offerings. Nike recently made headlines for its controversial Vaporfly running sneakers, which employ responsive cushioning and a carbon-fiber plate to provide a propulsion sensation — allowing runners to exert less energy and make the most of the energy they’re expending, all of which enables them to run faster.

Saucony is among the brands designing with similar tech with the launch of its Endorphin Pro. The style features the brand’s lightweight and responsive Pwrrun PB midsole, which consists of two layers of cushioning with a carbon-fiber plate between them. What’s more, Hoka One One already has the Carbon X, also affixed with a carbon-fiber plate designed to offer runners a smooth transition.

Want more?

Hoka One One Drives Parent Deckers Brands to Q3 Earnings, Sales Beat

Why Saucony’s Owner Says 2020 ‘Will Be a Breakout Year’ for the Brand

Nike’s Vaporfly Shoes Will Not Be Banned From the Olympics