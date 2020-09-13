Skechers Goldie Diamond Mist Sneaker Is Back in Stock With More Colorways

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Yesterday, QVC aired a special with Skechers spokeswoman Lauren Gambino which previewed the restock of Skecher’s Goldie Diamond Mist sneaker.

Goldie Diamond Mist Sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of QVC

The Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based footwear company, aims to design light and comfortable street-style shoes. Skechers dropped their Diamond Mist lace-up sneaker back in 2018 and it immediately flew off the shelves.

Now, it’s back in stock, and in two more colorways featuring a pink and a black. At this moment, the Diamond Mist Sneaker is on sale for $59.26. With a glittery design, the shoe features a padded insole of memory foam from heel-to-toe and textured outsole with a man-made upper.

The pink sneaker is the most limited, offered only in sizes 5-10.

Gambino loves the shoe so much that she even wore it under her wedding dress, making the perfect dancing shoes.

Skechers has had a busy summer, announcing a Dr. Suess multi-year shoe collection back in August, as well as releasing the “Sailor Moon” sneakers in Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Although Skechers had to shuttered all of its stores at one point due to the global pandemic, the company has reported seeing record sales in its e-commerce business this year.

Grab a pair of Skechers Goldie Diamond Mist Sneakers to complete your back-to-school look in comfort and style.

Skechers Goldie Diamond Mist Sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of QVC

