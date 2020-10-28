The Simpsons and Vans Reunite For New Christmas-Themed Sneakers

Vans and “The Simpsons” have joined forces once again, this time releasing a new sneaker collection that fans will be able to customize.

The skatewear brand and the long-running animated comedy show released a new footwear capsule this week, which included the classic SK8-Hi, Old Skool and Slip-On silhouettes.

Fans can now apply the “Holiday” edition graphic onto the aforementioned shoes with the design featuring Homer Simpson as Santa Claus, while his wife, Marge, is seen sitting on his lap. Adding to the Christmas theme are the characters Bart and Lisa holding presents as well as “Merry Christmas” printed throughout the shoes.

The upper of the SK8-Hi and Old Skool features black suede overlays that are contrasted by white stripe branding on the sides and matching laces, while the holiday graphic covers the entirety of the Slip-On. Continuing the look are white vulcanized outsoles for durability.

“The Simpsons” x Vans Slip-On in the custom “Holiday” design. CREDIT: Vans

“The Simpsons” x Vans Old Skool in the custom “Holiday” design. CREDIT: Vans

“The Simpsons” x Vans Sk8-Hi in the custom “Holiday” design. CREDIT: Vans

Fans can now customize their own “The Simpsons” and Vans “Holiday” sneaker now on Vans.com with prices ranging from $95 to $105.

“The Simpsons” and Vans released their first sneaker collab 13 years ago and most recently partnered in August to deliver a multi-sneaker capsule, which sold out quickly.

The lateral side of “The Simpsons” x Vans Sk8-Hi “Holiday.” CREDIT: Vans

The lateral side of “The Simpsons” x Vans Old Skool “Holiday.” CREDIT: Vans