Shoe Palace’s latest collaboration with New Balance released today, and as expected, it quickly sold out. However, fans of the look can find a pair now on the resale market.

The two-shoe Shoe Palace x New Balance 997S “Great White” lineup features one look with a teal toe and another with black. According to the retailer, the shoe was inspired by the Red Triangle, an area off the coast of Northern California where many of the recorded great white shark attacks on humans have occurred.

When the sneakers dropped today in select Shoe Palace stores and via Shoepalace.com they retailed for $120.

Although the sneakers sold out via Shoe Palace, there are already pairs on several resale platforms such as GOAT, StockX and Flight Club, with pricing not too far north of retail.

For instance, the lowest asking price on StockX for the black toe iteration at time of publication is $155 for a men’s size 9. For the teal toe, its $158 for a men’s size 8.

And on both GOAT and Flight Club, pairs of the black toe start at $220 for a men’s size 11 and go up to $300 for several sizes (7, 8.5, 10 and 10.5). The teal toe look isn’t available on either platform.

Shop the coveted Shoe Palace x New Balance 997S “Great White” looks via the resale market below.

Shoe Palace x New Balance 997S “Great White” with the black toe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoe Palace

To Buy: Shoe Palace New Balance 997S “Great White” (black toe), $155 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Shoe Palace New Balance 997S “Great White” (black toe), $155 and up; GOAT.com

To Buy: Shoe Palace New Balance 997S “Great White” (black toe), $155 and up; Flightclub.com

Shoe Palace x New Balance 997S “Great White” with the teal toe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoe Palace

To Buy: Shoe Palace New Balance 997S “Great White” (teal toe), $158 and up; StockX.com

