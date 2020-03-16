How to Win Sean Wotherspoon’s Atmos x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collaboration For Free

Round Two is giving fans a chance to win a special sample version of store owner Sean Wotherspoon’s upcoming Atmos x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collaboration prior to its release.

This latest giveaway was announced on the store’s Instagram account, and to enter, fans are required to draw a picture of the shop owners (Wotherspoon, Luke Fracher and Chris Russow) in front of any Round Two location on any format (including pencil, pen, digital, paint and others). After the image has been created, it has to be uploaded to Instagram this week prior to Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Fans are also asked to follow and tag all of the store’s social media accounts in the post in order to qualify.

This isn’t the only sneaker collaboration that Wotherspoon has in the works. He has also teased on his social media accounts an environmentally-friendly project with Adidas, dubbed “Superearth,” which will use recycled materials.

Wotherspoon established himself as one of the industry’s premier sneaker collaborators with the release of his Nike Air Max 1/97 collaboration in 2018, which is currently reselling for around $1,000 on StockX.

Want more?

Sean Wotherspoon and Atmos Are Collaborating on an Asics Sneaker

Sean Wotherspoon Teases His Environmentally Friendly Adidas Collaboration

Sean Wotherspoon Designs the Craziest Tear-Away Pair of Nike Air Max 1s