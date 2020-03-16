How to Win Sean Wotherspoon’s Atmos x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collaboration For Free

Round Two is giving fans a chance to win a special sample version of store owner Sean Wotherspoon’s upcoming Atmos x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collaboration prior to its release.
This latest giveaway was announced on the store’s Instagram account, and to enter, fans are required to draw a picture of the shop owners (Wotherspoon, Luke Fracher and Chris Russow) in front of any Round Two location on any format (including pencil, pen, digital, paint and others). After the image has been created, it has to be uploaded to Instagram this week prior to Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Fans are also asked to follow and tag all of the store’s social media accounts in the post in order to qualify.
Here’s how you can WIN this pair of SAMPLE @atmos_japan x @sean_wotherspoon x @asics FOR FREE👇 1. Draw a picture of Sean, Luke, and Chris in front of any Round Two location (pencil, pen, digital, paint, etc) 2. Upload your picture on IG sometime this week BEFORE SATURDAY (we will be reposting them all week) 3. Make sure you have all our stores tagged in the photo, and make sure you’re following all of our accounts to qualify! (Vintage/Main/Merch stores) . . . **We will choose a winner via IG LIVE on our LA, CHI, NY accounts Saturday March 21st 8:00PM** This is supposed to be fun so have fun! Can’t wait to see how funny some of these will be! . . . ALSO we have a surprise PRIZE for everyone who tunes in Saturday night, no one loses! 🌹🌊 MAKE SURE TO STAY INSIDE AND WASH THOSE HANDS! (Anyone in the world can participate, we will ship these shoes to Antarctica if we have to! TAG ALL YOUR FRIENDS!)
This isn’t the only sneaker collaboration that Wotherspoon has in the works. He has also teased on his social media accounts an environmentally-friendly project with Adidas, dubbed “Superearth,” which will use recycled materials.
Wotherspoon established himself as one of the industry’s premier sneaker collaborators with the release of his Nike Air Max 1/97 collaboration in 2018, which is currently reselling for around $1,000 on StockX.
