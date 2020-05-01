Sean Wotherspoon Reveals His Adidas Superstar Collab on Instagram

Famed collaborator and Round Two co-founder Sean Wotherspoon gave the best look yet at his upcoming collaboration with Adidas Originals late last night on Instagram.

The photo shows the iconic shell toe of the Superstar silhouette. Wotherspoon captioned the photo, “One of the most iconic sneakers of all time. Can’t believe I have had the opportunity to leave my mark on the Superstar. This is still an early sample so a lot will be different on the next pair I show you, I’m just really anxious to start showing these off haha @adidasoriginals.”

The photo — which shows the sample tag hanging from the medial side — also revealed some of the upper, which features sketches of flowers, hits of pale blue and pink and a drawing of the planet on the tongue.

This is the second tease Wotherspoon has provided of the Adidas Originals collaboration this month. On April 4, he took to Instagram to show part of the upper with the caption “Hybrid @adidasoriginals SW” and an emoji of Earth.

In both instances, Wotherspoon only teased a look at the shoe and did not provide any release info.

The sneaker collaborator revealed that he was working with Adidas in early January, and in late February he shared more details of his effort with the brand. Wotherspoon said on social media in February that the shoe would be called “Super Earth” and it will celebrate his love of sustainability. He stated it would feature recycled paper laces, a cork insole made with recycled composite padding and soles made from 10% recycled waste rubber.

Prior to collaborating with Adidas Originals, Wotherspoon and Nike released the corduroy-infused Air Max 1/97, one of the most coveted collaborations in recent memory. And in November 2019, Wotherspoon revealed that he was collaborating with sneaker boutique Atmos and Asics to create a new-look Gel Lyte 3.