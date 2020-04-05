Sean Wotherspoon Shares a Look at His Adidas Originals Collab on Instagram

Few upcoming collaborations are as highly anticipated as Sean Wotherspoon’s project with Adidas Originals. And the Round Two co-founder teased fans a bit Saturday with a preview of the shoe on Instagram.

Wotherspoon didn’t reveal much of the shoe. In the image shared to his personal account, he gave a look at the tongue and part of the upper. The photo shows a tongue, which is perforated, features a tag with orange Adidas Originals branding, as well as an upper with what appears to be floral print embroidered throughout.

He captioned the photo, “Hybrid @adidasoriginals SW” with an emoji of Earth.

Wotherspoon stopped at the teasing with the image; no release info was announced.

The sneaker collaborator revealed that he was working with the Three Stripes in early January, and in late February he shared more details of his effort with the brand. Wotherspoon said on social media in February that the shoe would be called “Super Earth” and it will celebrate his love of sustainability. He stated it would feature recycled paper laces, a cork insole made with recycled composite padding and soles made from 10% recycled waste rubber.

Prior to collaborating with Adidas Originals, Wotherspoon and Nike released the corduroy-infused Air Max 1/97, one of the most coveted collaborations in recent memory. And in November 2019, Wotherspoon revealed that he was collaborating with sneaker boutique Atmos and Asics to create a new-look Gel Lyte 3.

Want more?

How to Win Sean Wotherspoon’s Atmos x Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collaboration for Free

Sean Wotherspoon and Atmos Are Collaborating on an Asics Sneaker

Sean Wotherspoon Teases His Next Air Max 1/97 Sneaker