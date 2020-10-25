Saucony Makes a Spooky Running Shoe Just In Time for Halloween

With Halloween a week away, Saucony has given one of its top-tier running shoes a spooky makeover.

Tomorrow, the running brand will release the Speedskull Endorphin Shift, a limited-edition version of its daily easy-going running shoe executed in a black and white colorway with a skull on the toe box.

Aside from the aesthetics, the look features all of the acclaimed tech featured in other iterations of the acclaimed Endorphin Shift. For instance, the shoe features ample soft Pwrrun cushioning underfoot, Speedroll geometry for a rolling feel underfoot and lightweight Formfit construction for structure and comfort.

The shoe arrives Oct. 26 via Saucony.com.

Saucony Speedskull Endorphin Shift. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

And if Halloween isn’t your favorite holiday you will soon have options. Saucony confirmed it will have new-look versions of its shoes for other days of celebration including the Race and Baste Ride 13 for Thanksgiving and the “Snow Globe” Ride 13 for Christmas.

Saucony released the first shoe of its long-awaited Endorphin Collection of “boundary-pushing road shoes” in June, the Endorphin Pro, which comes equipped with carbon-fiber plates. The first look to hit stores is its race day-ready model. The next month, the brand delivered the two other models in the lineup: the Endorphin Speed and the Endorphin Shift. According to Saucony, the Endorphin Speed was made for up-tempo runs and the Endorphin Shift was made to be a runner’s everyday choice.

Saucony Endorphin Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Saucony Endorphin Shift. CREDIT: Courtesy

Saucony Endorphin Speed. CREDIT: Courtesy