How to Become a Saucony Product Tester

If you love Saucony shoes and apparel and want to get a feel of its products ahead of their retail release, the brand has a product testing program you could apply for now.

Saucony has a separate landing page to apply for its product testing program, Saucony.com/en/producttesting. And for those interested — who have to be 18 years old or older — the application process is quite simple.

The landing page has a questionnaire to fill out that asks for basic information including name, address, email address and your phone number. It also asks for your gender, height and weight.

Specific to product, Saucony asks if you are interested in testing apparel, and has places to enter your size top, bottom and bra, if applicable.

From there, the questions from Saucony are far more specific:

Are you currently working in a running-related profession?

What category of running shoes do you use?

What shoes are you currently running in?

What size running shoe do you buy?

What width running shoe do you buy?

Do you wear orthotics?

What part of your foot first hits the ground when you run?

On average, how many miles do you run per week?

What surfaces do you run on?

Do you participate in athletic activities other than running?

Do you ever wear spikes/racing flats?

What is your average running pace?

Do you regularly participate in any races?

If you live in the Greater Boston area, are you willing/able to visit our Saucony lab in Waltham, Mass., to participate in various footwear tests?

Is there anything else you would like to share about your running habits and the shoes you wear?