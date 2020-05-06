Saucony’s Carbon-Plate Running Shoe Is Available for Preorder Now

Amid the “technological doping” controversy that surrounded the Nike Vaporfly shoes in January, Saucony revealed its Endorphin Pro that also featured a carbon-fiber plate. Four months later, the shoe is ready for retail.

A limited run of the Saucony Endorphin Pro is available now for preorder via Saucony.com. And on May 18, a preorder will take place on the e-commerce platforms of select running specialty retailers that will be available for pickup beginning June 1.

The Saucony Endorphin Pro will retail for $200 and be available in men’s and women’s sizing.

Saucony Endorphin Pro. CREDIT: Courtesy

The new road-ready look features Saucony’s new Speedroll technology, which the company said is designed to propel the runner forward with a continuous feeling of momentum so runners can run faster without running harder. To achieve this, the brand explained it adjusted the angle of the forefoot ramp so runners can have a more forward hip position during propulsion, which the brand stated allows for a more powerful running stride.

Saucony also made the shoe with lightweight and springy Pwrrunpbt cushioning (which is 40% lighter than its predecessor and offers 88% energy return) that is paired with an s-curve carbon-fiber plate. Saucony said the combination allows for powerful transitions so people can run easier at top speeds. Lastly, Saucony’s Formfittm tech provides a personalized and locked-in fit and an engineered mesh upper with 3-D print overlays provides for flexibility and structure.