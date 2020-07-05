A month after Saucony released its race day-ready Endorphin Pro carbon-fiber plate performance running shoe, the brand has delivered the rest of its long-awaited Endorphin Collection.

The final two shoes of the Endorphin Collection, which Saucony is calling it’s “boundary-pushing road shoes,” are the Speed and the Shift. All of the looks in the Endorphin Collection feature the brand’s Speedroll tech, which was designed to propel the runner forward to provide a feeling of continuous momentum. According to Saucony, the Endorphin Speed was made for up-tempo runs and the Endorphin Shift was made to be a runner’s everyday choice.

“While we’ve seen how the Endorphin Pro makes magic happen on race day, the Speed is for athletes who are looking for that performance advantage on every run. For those looking to give their body a break, the Shift takes a new approach to make any run feel easier by taking the stress off the feet and treating the runner to lots of feel-good cushioning,” Saucony VP of global product Shawn Hoy said in a statement. “Without question, the Endorphin Collection is the most exciting launch in the brand’s history, pushing the boundaries not only for us but for the whole running industry.”

Aside from Speedroll technology, the Endorphin Speed is built with the brand’s lightweight and energy-returning Pwrrun PB cushioning, which Saucony said is 40% lighter than its Pwrrun+ and delivers 88% energy return. Also, it includes an S-curved TPU plate designed to not only enhance the roll but creates a springboard effect in conjunction with the foam cushioning as well. Retail price for men’s and women’s sizing is $160.

Saucony Endorphin Speed. CREDIT: Courtesy

As for the Endorphin Shift, Saucony built the model with a thick Pwrrun foam midsole made to provide a smooth and propulsive roll. Also, it was made with a 4mm offset to offer greater stability (which works together with its extended TPU heel counter). The shoe, which is also available in men’s and women’s sizing, retails for $140.