How to Get Your Hands on a Pair of ‘Sailor Moon’ Skechers Sneakers

Skechers already released its Sailor Moon sneakers in Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong, and markets elsewhere with big anime fan bases. But that hasn’t stopped a frenzy of fans in the United States who have been searching for the shoes.

Earlier this summer, FN reported that Skechers was expected to release a series “Sailor Moon” slides after photos started to circulate the Internet. According to Nylon, the sandals were released in July, but the collab wasn’t available via Skechers U.S.

The slides followed the launch of Sailor Moon x Skechers D’Lites Airy 2.0 sneakers inspired by the five primary Sailor Guardians. The nostalgic silhouette and signature guardian colorways drew up demand for the iconic Japanese anime and manga series despite only being available at Asian retailers.

Skechers Hong Kong also shared images of two DTL-A inspired by Sailor Moon’s fateful furry friends, Luna and Artemis. The sandals yet again did not appear to be available in the U.S.

Shoppers looking to snag a pair of their own Sailor Moon x Skechers shoes have a few alternatives to consider. Luckily, resale sites such as eBay offer a few styles from the collab. Other marketplaces such as Singapore-based e-commerce site Lazada and UK’s sportsdirect.com carry the footwear brand’s anime-themed shoe styles, too.

Below, take a look at some of the Sailor Moon x Skechers shoes available to shop online.

Sailor Moon X Skechers Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

To Buy: Sailor Moon x Skechers Sandals, $55.

Sailor Moon x Skechers Bobs Marley Sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

To Buy: Sailor Moon x Skechers Bobs Marley Sneakers, $105.

Sailor Moon x Skechers D’Lites Airy 2.0 CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

To Buy: Sailor Moon x Skechers D’Lites Airy 2.0, $140.