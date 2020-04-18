Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 Pick in the WNBA Draft, Signs With Nike

Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, is now a Nike athlete.

When the former Oregon Ducks superstar hits the court for the New York Liberty this season, she will be doing so in sneakers with Swoosh branding. Nike revealed via social media today that it had signed the superstar guard.

“You built a program. You broke records. You won awards. You still have unfinished business. You’re ready to move the game forward, and now your name has been called. So, what’s next? You’ll show us,” the company wrote via its Nike Basketball social platforms.

— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 18, 2020

Ionescu is no stranger to lacing up the brand’s sneakers, as Oregon is backed by Nike.

Prior to the draft, there was much speculation about where the baller would sign, with chatter having Nike, Under Armour and Puma as the brands with the best chances to sign her.

During her college career, Ionescu racked up several awards and accolades. Aside from being named the Naismith Player of the Year, the AP Player of the Year and the USBWA Player of the Year for 2020, Ionescu is the only player in NCAA history with career totals of at leas 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

