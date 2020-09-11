Russell Westbrook’s Love For Biker Jackets Inspires This Jordan and Converse Sneaker Pack

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is releasing a new footwear collection with Jordan Brand and Converse that includes two of his all-time favorite silhouettes.

Nike has unveiled the baller’s Jordan x Converse “Why Not?” pack, which consists of the Air Jordan 16 Retro and the Converse Chuck 70. The shoes will hit stores in early October.

This latest iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s 16th signature shoe wears a stealthy black color scheme featuring a mixture of materials and textures that calls back to the rock ‘n’ roll-inspired leather jackets that Westbrook is often seen wearing. The model’s signature detail is its detachable magnetic shroud on the midfoot that dons a graphic of chain nets typically used for outdoor basketball courts. It also includes Westbrook’s “Why Not?” branding embroidered on the heel.

The special-edition Converse Chuck 70 inverts the color palette of its Air Jordan counterpart by sporting a premium white crackled leather upper inspired by the concrete foundations of a street basketball court, and the aforementioned chain links also make an appearance. A nod to Westbrook’s love for biker jackets appears with the studs embedded on the heel and on the Chevron Star branding on the medial side.

Russell Westbrook’s Air Jordan 16 “Why Not?” CREDIT: Nike

Russell Westbrook’s Converse Chuck 70 “Why Not?” CREDIT: Nike

The multi-sneaker pack will come with special packaging featuring the Jumpman and Chevron logos stamped on the box.

Westbrook’s Jordan x Converse “Why Not?” pack arrives Oct. 2 via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand and Converse retailers. At the time of publication, the retail pricing has not been announced.