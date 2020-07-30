Rui Hachimura Is Getting His Own Air Jordan 34 — but It’s Only Available In Japan

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is the latest NBA player to receive his own colorway of the Air Jordan 34.

Jordan Brand announced yesterday that the first-year player’s “Heritage” iteration of the Air Jordan 34 is releasing exclusively in Japan on Aug. 8. This player-exclusive colorway dons mismatched patterns on the upper inspired by Hachimura’s rich cultural background and family.

Rui Hachimura’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Heritage.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of Rui Hachimura’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Heritage.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of Rui Hachimura’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Heritage.” CREDIT: Nike

“I wanted to express my heritage through this PE, being half Japanese and half African,” Rui said in a statement. “I incorporated [the concept] from the suit I wore for the draft, where half of the lining was Japanese, and the other half was African. Japan has its own culture, colors, materials and prints, and so does Africa. The right shoe has unique characters, and the upper material feels like Japanese paper or washi. The logo was created by my mom. The left shoe has colors and prints inspired by Benin, which are bright, loud and composed.”

Since inking an endorsement deal to join the Jumpman family in 2019, the brand has laced the rookie forward with exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan 34 with the “Heritage” makeup being the first to launch to the public. It won’t be easy to attain as the brand revealed it will be dropping only in Japan through Nike.com, the Nike app and at select retailers including Gallery 2 and Tokyo 23.

A top view of Rui Hachimura’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Heritage.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of Rui Hachimura’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Heritage.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of Rui Hachimura’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Heritage.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Jordan Brand news, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s Air Jordan 34 PE “Zoo” is releasing tomorrow on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for $195.