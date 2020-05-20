Ronnie Fieg Teases New Balance Sneaker Collaborations on Instagram

The storefront of the new Kith Kids location.

Ronnie Fieg is giving fans a preview at his latest sneaker project with New Balance including pairs dropping this week.

The Kith founder posted images of his collaborative New Balance 992 and 998 styles on Instagram today. Both pairs don the iconic “Steel Blue” color scheme, which was made famous on the New Balance 1300 and is one of Fieg’s all-time favorite shoes. The images show that it will feature a light blue mesh upper that’s paired with white leather and gray suede overlays throughout.

Fieg has not yet revealed specific details regarding the upcoming launch, however according to the Instagram captions, the New Balance 992 and 998 will be dropping as part of Kith’s latest Spring 2 collection. A total of five sneakers to be included but the rest of the styles remain unknown.

Fieg stated the aforementioned New Balance styles will drop this weekend, and although he did not share where they will arrive, his releases are typically exclusively released on Kith.com and at Kith stores.

In related Kith news, the brand revealed the five winners of its friends-and-family Nike Air Force 1 collaboration on its Instagram story yesterday. The sneaker released via raffle with 100% of the proceeds going towards the DirectReflief’s COVID-19 Response Fund.