Ronnie Fieg Debuts ‘Yoshino Rose’ Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collaboration

Ronnie Fieg gave fans a closer look at another Asics collaboration today.

The Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “Yoshino Rose” transforms the classic silhouette with smooth suede overlays and hits of perforated mesh in a blend of blush pink and shades of white. The Kith founder’s last name as well as the Asics’ logo both are splayed across the tongue and midsole in a pop of blue, contrasting against a red, white and black outsole. The 1990s heritage Asics’ silhouette includes Gel technology for cushioning and shock absorption.

As of press time, neither Fieg nor Asics had yet to announce an official release date or pricing. Standard iterations of the Gel-Lyte 3 iterations retail anywhere from $110 to $220 on Asics.com

The “Yoshino Rose” joins to previously revealed colorways from FIeg’s upcoming collaboration including a “Super Gold” iteration and a black, red, gold and blue combination.

The first photo that the designer shared of the sneakers last week came with the caption “252.1.” The number alludes to Fieg’s original Gel-Lyte 3 “252” pack that released in 2007, when the designer was working at New York-based sneaker store David Z.

The original pack features three sneakers inspired by Japan’s fashion and footwear. Only 252 pairs were made, hence the name of the collection. Fieg’s caption, as well as his post from today and last week, both imply that another trio of shoes could be in the works for the future.

Fieg is no stranger to sneaker collaborations, though, Both independently and through his Kith brand, the New York native has worked with the likes of Vans, New Balance, Nike and a selection of other major lines on collaborative collections over the years.

“A lot of people like to call me the sneaker guy, but if you look on the wall, the Kith wall will always represent the best of footwear the way I see it through my lens, which is brown shoes, boots, hikers and athletic footwear,” he explained during an FN Innovators video series in October 2019.