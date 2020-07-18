Ronnie Fieg Reveals His ‘Super Gold’ Asics Gel-Lyte 3 Collaboration

Ronnie Fieg just revealed the first look at his upcoming collaboration with Asics.

The Kith founder confirmed the new design by sharing an unboxing video of the Asics Gel-Lyte 3 “Super Gold” iteration. After showing the box, branded with his own name and the brand’s name, Fieg peeled away the wrapping to unveil a sneaker with smooth uppers and unmissable metallic accenting across the sides. Set atop a mixed red and blue outsole, the ’90s heritage Asics’ silhouette includes Gel technology for cushioning and shock absorption.

As of press time, neither Fieg nor Asics had yet to announce an official release date or pricing; previous Gel-Lyte 3 iterations retail anywhere from $110 to $220 on Asics.com.

The “Super Gold” colorway wasn’t the only teaser Fieg dropped this week. On Wednesday, the sneaker aficionado posted an image of himself holding another deconstructed Asics Gel-Lyte 3 in a black, red, gold and blue combination. The photo, captioned “252.1,” alludes to Fieg’s original Gel-Lyte 3 “252” pack that released in 2007, when the designer was working at New York-based sneaker store David Z.

The original pack features three sneakers inspired by Japan’s fashion and footwear. Only 252 pairs were made, hence the name of the collection. Fieg’s caption from this week, as well as his post from today, both imply that another trio of shoes could be in the works for the future.

Ronnie Fieg is no stranger to sneaker collaborations. Both independently and through his Kith brand, the New York native has worked with the likes of Vans, New Balance, Nike and a selection of other major lines on collaborative collections over the years.

“A lot of people like to call me the sneaker guy, but if you look on the wall, the Kith wall will always represent the best of footwear the way I see it through my lens, which is brown shoes, boots, hikers and athletic footwear,” he explained during an FN Innovators video series in October 2019.

“My love for footwear stemmed from working in the basement in 1995 on 8th Street at David Z, and the product I started working with was not athletic, it was more so brown shoes and boots — mostly hikers — and that’s what I really fell in love with first,” Fieg added. “I was working in the stockroom bringing in deliveries and I had one-on-one time with the product. That was mostly how I really became passionate about footwear, and I love footwear as a whole, I don’t like to be pigeonholed into one category or another.”