Rokit’s Latest Converse Collaboration Is Inspired by the Streets of Los Angeles

Rokit is the latest brand to collaborate with Converse and fans won’t need to wait too long to get them.

The streetwear label and the footwear brand will build off their inaugural release in 2018 with the a new-look Chuck 70 style that’s inspired by basketball and skate culture in Rokit’s home of Los Angeles.

The collab is primarily styled in black and features a canvas material that’s separated into quarters and attached with tonal stitching, which blends together textures inspired by asphalt and blacktop streets in downtown L.A. The All Star patch on the medial side is altered with a new black fabric and capping off the look is a white vulcanized midsole with a subtle orange detail at the forefoot and a translucent outsole.

The medial side of the ROKIT x Converse Chuck 70. CREDIT: Converse

The outsole of the ROKIT x Converse Chuck 70. CREDIT: Converse

The tongue of the ROKIT x Converse Chuck 70. CREDIT: Converse

“The Chuck 70 is classic yet constantly evolving at the same time,” Rokit creative director and co-owner Bam Barcena said in a statement. “The idea of it originally being a basketball shoe and now being more of a cultural icon says a lot — and that magic of being able to exist in seemingly different spaces is very much in line with the spirit we capture with Rokit.”

The Rokit x Converse Chuck 70 collab will be available this month on Converse.com and at select Converse retailers. A release date, however, and retail pricing has not been revealed.