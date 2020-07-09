A Converse x Rokit Collaboration Is Releasing on Greenhouse

A new collaboration from Converse and Los Angeles-based streetwear and skate brand Rokit is releasing soon, and you can only get yourself a pair on the Greenhouse app.

The two-shoe collection from Converse and Rokit is available exclusively from Greenhouse, the Foot Locker incubator program. The lineup includes remixes of the heritage athletic brand’s Pro Leather and Chuck 70 models.

Although the Pro Leather was a basketball shoe in the 1970s, it was its embrace from the skate world in the 1990s that made this look ideal for Rokit to reimagine. The new-look Pro Leather is predominantly white and features translucent midsoles and outsoles (with an orange Converse logo underneath) and co-branding on each side of the upper. Retail price is set at $110.

Rokit x Converse Pro Leather, releasing on the Greenhouse app. CREDIT: Courtesy

Greenhouse will also relaunch the Converse x Rokit Chuck 70 that already made its debut this year. The high-top style, according to Greenhouse, blends skateboarding and street basketball style, and includes details inspired by both classic outdoor apparel and the vibrancy of ’90s sportswear. It features black uppers, white midsoles and translucent outsoles, and includes co-branding on the tongues. The sneakers will retail for $110.

the Rokit x Converse Chuck 70 collab, dropping exclusively via Greenhouse. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Rokit x Converse Pro Leather and Chuck 70 styles will launch via the Greenhouse app on July 16. Also, a limited quantity will be available at select Foot Locker stores and on Footlocker.com.