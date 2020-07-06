Roger Federer Reveals His First Tennis Sneaker With Burgeoning Swiss Brand On

Roger Federer joined Swiss performance running brand On as an investor, advisor and partner in November 2019. And today, the company revealed the first shoe it created with the tennis icon.

With a goal of reinventing the classic tennis sneaker and giving it the best modern comfort tech, On and Federer created the tennis-inspired The Roger Centre Court 0-Series.

The sneaker — designed with lightness and material consumption reduction in mind — is made with vegan leather, which On said results in significantly smaller environmental footprint. (The company stated the vegan leather used has a roughly 30% smaller footprint than animal leather.) It also features sock-construction for comfort and ventilation, On’s acclaimed CloudTec sole and its Speedboard technology built to allow for agile movement.

The silhouette will come with a personal message from Federer, they will be individually numbered and are limited to 1,000 pairs.

Watch on FN

On The Roger Centre Court 0-Series. CREDIT: Courtesy

“The minimalist design and easy comfort of On’s shoes had me hooked years ago. I wanted to infuse the tennis sneaker with the same lightness, comfort and agility for every day,” Federer said in a statement. “I love working with the On team, using my knowledge of performance footwear and personal interest in fashion to contribute to product development. I’m proud to be a part of the creation of The Roger, which is the most comfortable tennis-inspired sneaker you will ever wear.”

On’s The Roger Centre Court 0-Series will be available via draw at On-running.com/theroger today and in-store exclusively at Dover Street Market locations worldwide. The draw will close July 8 at 4:01 a.m. ET.

Choosing today to reveal the shoe wasn’t coincidental, as today marks Federer’s first Wimbledon win 17 years ago. To make the most of the moment, the tennis icon will host “Roger Live,” which is a virtual event consisting of three sets and two tiebreakers with Federer speaking with friends about tennis, life and more. And aside from watching the broadcast via a YouTube livestream, fans will also have the opportunity to ask questions. It will take place at 4 a.m. ET on theroger.com.

Another look at the On The Roger Centre Court 0-Series. CREDIT: Courtesy

Medial side of the On The Roger Centre Court 0-Series. CREDIT: Courtesy

The heels of the On The Roger Centre Court 0-Series. CREDIT: Courtesy

A look from above the On The Roger Centre Court 0-Series. CREDIT: Courtesy