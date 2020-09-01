×
Puma and Rhude Create a Sneaker Inspired by an Iconic Soccer Boot From 1968

By Peter Verry
Rhude Puma Cell King
Rhude x Puma Cell King.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Rhude, a frequent Puma collaborator, has once again reimagined a silhouette from the German sportswear giant.

Arriving this week is the Rhude x Puma Cell King as part of its ongoing co-branded collection. The silhouette is inspired by the iconic King soccer boot that debuted in 1968, which Puma told FN in 2018 was the brand’s most important shoe ever.

Rhude Puma Cell King
Rhude x Puma Cell King.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Rhude x Puma Cell King is equipped with leather uppers featuring soccer-inspired stitching and a removable tongue piece that includes the Rhude logo. The look is also built with suede Formstripe branding and a midsole with a vintage look that features the brand’s acclaimed Cell cushioning technology. Rhude dressed the Cell King in colors to keep the vintage look including black and beige hues.

The Rhude x Puma Cell King arrives via Puma.com, at Puma stores and select retailers on Sept. 5 and will retail for $150.

Rhude Puma Cell King
A look at the Rhude x Puma Cell King.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma
Rhude Puma Cell King
Another look at the Rhude x Puma Cell King.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

However, if you don’t want to wait until Saturday to get your hands on a Puma x Rhude collaboration, you can buy prior work between the two via Puma.com now. For instance, a full size run of the Performer for men is available for $140 and limited sizing of the Alteration can be picked up for $160.

