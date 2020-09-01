Puma and Rhude Create a Sneaker Inspired by an Iconic Soccer Boot From 1968

Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Rhude, a frequent Puma collaborator, has once again reimagined a silhouette from the German sportswear giant.

Arriving this week is the Rhude x Puma Cell King as part of its ongoing co-branded collection. The silhouette is inspired by the iconic King soccer boot that debuted in 1968, which Puma told FN in 2018 was the brand’s most important shoe ever.

Rhude x Puma Cell King. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Rhude x Puma Cell King is equipped with leather uppers featuring soccer-inspired stitching and a removable tongue piece that includes the Rhude logo. The look is also built with suede Formstripe branding and a midsole with a vintage look that features the brand’s acclaimed Cell cushioning technology. Rhude dressed the Cell King in colors to keep the vintage look including black and beige hues.

The Rhude x Puma Cell King arrives via Puma.com, at Puma stores and select retailers on Sept. 5 and will retail for $150.

A look at the Rhude x Puma Cell King. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Another look at the Rhude x Puma Cell King. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

However, if you don’t want to wait until Saturday to get your hands on a Puma x Rhude collaboration, you can buy prior work between the two via Puma.com now. For instance, a full size run of the Performer for men is available for $140 and limited sizing of the Alteration can be picked up for $160.