‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Walks the Runway in Reebok’s New Campaign

Reebok has the answer for anyone who thinks most runway fashion shows look the same.

In an effort to promote its Zig Kinetica sneaker, the brand revealed a star-studded “Zig the Runway” campaign today — featuring rapper Cardi B, pro basketball player Montrezl Harrell and “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp — who put on their own personal runway shows that were captured by doorbell cams.

Ahead of the launch, Schnapp spoke with FN about enjoying his spot in the effort. However, he seemed more enamored with the sneakers he was helping promote.

“They’re super cool. There’s so many different colorways with them, too,” Schnapp told FN. “I saw some people wearing them in black and white and there’s this blue tint one. And they are very comfortable.”

Related The 11 Best Reebok Sneakers That You Can Buy Now The 10 Best-Selling Basketball Shoes on eBay Ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend Reebok's Retro-Inspired Zig Kinetica Sneaker Is Almost Here

The Reebok Zig Kinetica in red. CREDIT: Reebok

The Zig Kinetica — which drops tomorrow via Reebok.com and will retail for $120 — features a midsole that’s a modern adaptation of it’s classic Zig tech, which disrupted the market when it debuted in 2010. The midsole features Reebok’s bouncy Floatride Fuel foam cushioning as well as its Zig Energy Shell tech (for energy return) and Zig Energy Bands (an outsole made to provide a springy response).

Although this is Schnapp’s first campaign with a sneaker brand, he said it will not be his last, and hopes he will team up with Reebok again.

“I’ve always loved shoes, I’m kind of a big sneakerhead. It was exciting to work on this and this will definitely open a lot of doors in the future,” Schnapp said. “There’s nothing planned [with Reebok] right now but hopefully we work together more. This is my first time working with them so this is all very new but I’m excited to see what’s to come.”

Although Reebok introduced the campaign with Schnapp, Cardi B and Harrell, the brand confirmed it won’t stop with them and to expect to see features with other creatives, musicians and athletes.

Reebok Zig Kinetica. CREDIT: Reebok

Want more?

The 11 Best Reebok Sneakers That You Can Buy Now

Black History Month Spotlight: Darla DeGrace Helped Reebok Build a Diversity Pipeline — Then Launched Her Own Company

Reebok’s Retro-Inspired Zig Kinetica Sneaker Is Almost Here