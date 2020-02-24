I Hate Wearing Sporty Sneakers Outside the Gym, But Reebok’s Zig Kinetica Has Made Me A Convert

Sponsored by Reebok

Despite the fact athleisure dressing is now the norm, I’ve never been one to wear athletic-looking sneakers outside of the gym. While there are a handful of sporty lifestyle silhouettes on the market (like the ever-popular Nike Air Max 270 or Adidas NMD R1), I always felt those looks clashed with jeans and dresses; instead, I tend to stick to sleek leather or canvas pairs for everyday wear or walking-heavy vacations. That was until I tried Reebok’s latest Zig Kinetica sneaker.

Inspired by outer space, the futuristic shoe comes in four colorways — including my personal favorite black and orange-trimmed version — and is so effortlessly cool that I found myself reaching for the pair even when I wasn’t wearing leggings. In fact, I thought they looked just as good with oversized mom jeans as they did with floral midi dresses. I like the slightly maximalist outsole featuring a zig-zag design that feels bold without venturing into dad sneaker territory. Plus, its stretchy upper conforms to the shape of my foot for a nice contrasting finish.

Aesthetics aside, the sneaker is extremely comfortable. An update on the brand’s Zig technology first released in 2010, this new sneaker in the series features Floatride Fuel cushioning for high energy returns and Zig Energy Bands in the outsole that expand and contract with every step for a springy feel as you walk. The shoes are also breathable thanks to the mesh upper, while a neoprene collar helps keep feet locked in and a Zig Energy Shell on the sole compresses to improve stability.

Stylish and oh-so wearable, the Zig Kinetica is undoubtedly giving my mules and flats a run for their money.

Reebok Zig Kinetica. CREDIT: Reebok

