Reebok’s Retro-Inspired Zig Kinetica Sneaker Is Almost Here

After reviving its nostalgic Zig technology last year, Reebok is now releasing another sneaker silhouette in the series. Enter: the Zig Kinetica.

The lifestyle sneaker, which is set to drop in stores and on Reebok.com come Feb. 21, includes the brands classic zig-zag midsole with a few updated features. These include Floatride Fuel cushioning for a responsive ride, a sole encapsulating shell to help improve stability and rubber Energy Bands underfoot that expand and contract for a springier step.

Reebok first launched the ZigTech franchise in 2010, when it initially was worn on the courts by the likes of then-ambassador John Wall. It then underwent multiple iterations until 2014, and was most recently revived last September in the form of the Zig Kinetica Concept_Type 1 on the runways of New York and Paris Fashion Week. The Zig Kinetica is the latest style to join the franchise, having been teased by former UFC champion Connor McGregor in a video posted to his social media channels in January. It will retail for $120 and follows the launch of the Space-themed version of the shoe, which was released last week in collaboration with the Billionaire Boys Club.

