Reebok And Conor McGregor Debut Retro-Inspired Zig Kinetica Sneaker

After reviving its nostalgic Zig technology last year, Reebok has released another sneaker silhouette in the series: the Zig Kinetica.

The lifestyle shoe, which drops today in stores and on Reebok.com, is backed by UFC veteran Conor McGregor — who returned to the Octagon on Friday following his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

The Zig Kinetica features the brand’s classic zig-zag midsole with a few updated features, including the brand’s Floatride Fuel cushioning for a responsive ride, a sole encapsulating shell to help improve stability and rubber Energy Bands underfoot that expand and contract for a springier step. The shoe retails for $120 and comes in four colorways.

To buy: Reebok Zig Kinetica, $120.

Reebok first launched the ZigTech franchise in 2010, when it initially was worn on the courts by the likes of then-ambassador John Wall. It then underwent multiple iterations until 2014, and was most recently revived last September in the form of the Zig Kinetica Concept_Type 1 on the runways of New York and Paris Fashion Week. The Zig Kinetica is the latest style to join the franchise, following the launch of the space-themed version of the shoe, which was released last week in collaboration with the Billionaire Boys Club.

