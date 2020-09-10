Reebok Captures ’80s Style Perfectly With Its ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Collection for Women

Reebok has teamed up with Warner Bros. and DC to deliver a collection inspired by the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984” film, which includes new iterations of the heritage athletic label’s iconic shoes.

The line, Reebok said, is inspired by the movie’s neon glow and consists of its retro 1980s silhouettes with features representative of the decade. The elements used in the shoes include iridescent materials, double denim and animal print.

The most notable look of all the shoes — which are made to look resemble Wonder Woman and the film’s villain, Cheetah, who as a civilian is archaeologist Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva — is the Wonder Woman Freestyle Hi, a model executed with holographic gold leather uppers, the film’s logo and gold wings.

The collection also includes a Cheetah Freestyle Hi inspired by the villain’s leather jacket with cheetah pony hair tongue and a snakeskin heel, a white leather Club C85 with a holographic color and cloud sockliner designed to look like Wonder Woman flying and the denim and neon ’80s Workout Plus that pays homage to the decade of the film.

Also, there are two Classic Leathers in the line. The look for Cheetah is inspired by her transformation from a scientist to a villain, executed with nods to her civilian clothes (canvas, linen and cotton) with a textural cheetah print. The other is a nod to Wonder Woman’s armor, featuring gold leather uppers and translucent rubber outsoles.

The Reebok x Wonder Woman 1984 collection arrives in unisex, women’s and kid’s sizes on Sept. 17 via Reebok.com and Amazon.com.

Reebok Cheetah Freestyle Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok ’80s Workout Plus.

Reebok Classic Leather inspired by Cheetah’s transformation from a scientist to a villain. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok