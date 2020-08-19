Reebok Launches ‘Vote’ Shoes to Urge Voter Turnout

This 2020 election season has a lot of major brands working to spread the word to get out and vote. From Aurora James’ collaboration with Keds on vote-themed sneakers to Birdies teaming up with Leftys Right Mind to launch Vote loafers, these efforts are encouraging Americans to cast their ballots this year.

Reebok just announced its second shoe via First Pitch called “vote.” The Concept 2 Club C “vote” shoe is inspired by the right to vote. In order for the shoe to be made, however, the footwear giant is asking for 500 commitments starting at midnight, Aug. 20.

A mock-up of the shoe shows a sail-based color palette of white, red and blue inspired by vintage election pins. The tongue tabs feature an elephant and a donkey to represent the two major political parties.

Reebok’s initial first pitch was “Bee Keeper,” inspired by the quirky anatomy and nature of bees with classic leather.

Their first pitch concept is set up so that Reebok releases a product proposal for up to 30 days where the shoe starts at $1 and goes up by $1 until the commitment reaches its $90 retail price.

Reebok’s goal is to sell 500 pairs before the deadline and if the goal is reached before the 30 days are up, then the campaign concludes and the shoe goes into production.

To purchase your pair of Reebok “vote” sneakers, head over to firstpitch.reebok.com on Thursday.

Side of Reebok’s Club C “Vote” sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Front of Reebok Club C “Vote” sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok