Reebok to Release the Long-Awaited Question ‘Yellow Toe’ Before Year’s End

The highly-anticipated Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” finally has a release date.

Reebok revealed today that the long-awaited “Yellow Toe” iteration of the first-ever signature shoe for NBA icon Allen Iverson will hit stores before year’s end. The look is the third and final installment of Reebok’s “Alternates” heritage basketball pack that was introduced in November, which pays homage to alternate uniforms of the 1990s, 2000s and today.

The Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” features a predominantly white upper with its notable toe cap delivered in a bold yellow hue and purple accents. Additional details include Iverson’s No. 3 on each heel, the word Reebok spelled out on the eyelets and Question branding with the Vector logo on the heel near the collar. The look is completed with a yellow outsole.

Although not confirmed by Reebok, this iteration of the shoe was worn by late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during his sneaker free agency period. More recently, this iteration of the classic basketball model was worn on the court by Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, and Reebok said the look is an homage to the team’s all-white alternates that are typically worn on Sundays and for holiday games.

Watch on FN

The Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” arrives Dec. 31 at 12 a.m. ET via Reebok.com, Shoe Palace, Foot Locker, Champs Sports and select local retailers. The men’s sizing retails for $140 and grade school sizes come with a $100 price tag.

To Buy: Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” (Men’s) $140; Reebok.com (Dec. 31)

To Buy: Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” (Grade School) $100; Reebok.com (Dec. 31)

Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The outsole of the Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A closeup of the Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heel of the Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Another look at the Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.