Reebok to Release Allen Iverson’s First Sneaker in Its Original 1996 Form

An original iteration of NBA legend Allen Iverson’s first-ever signature shoe, the Reebok Question, is scheduled to hit stores next month.

The Reebok Question Mid OG, which first hit the market in 1996, will be reissued in August. True to its original form, look will feature a premium suede toecap — which is how the first 5,000 pairs of the shoe appeared on retail shelves — in a bold red hue. (The shoe would then hit stores with a pearlized leather toe.)

The Reebok Question Mid OG “Red Toe” will release on Aug. 21 and retail for $140. The shoe will be sold via Reebok.com and at select retailers.

Reebok Question Mid OG “Red Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok has been busy with its most noteworthy court-ready basketball shoe of all-time as of late. For instance, the brand revealed a collaboration on the silhouette with streetwear standout Eric Emanuel on July 17. The shoe remains true to its original all-white look and features pops of his signature pink hue throughout the shoe including the pearlized leather toecap, the Reebok Vector branding and on the Question and EE logos on the heel.

“Oftentimes the color pink is left out of the conversation of sport, so I have always tried to introduce it — this time on the iconic Question silhouette,” Emanuel said in a statement. “I wanted to keep this shoe as true to the original, while still adding my flair.”

Watch on FN

The Eric Emanuel x Reebok Question Mid arrived exclusively via Ericemanuel.com on July 24 with a worldwide launch to follow on July 31 via Reebok.com.