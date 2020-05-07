Reebok Question Low ‘Oatmeal’ Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

The Reebok Question Low “Oatmeal” arrived online today and quickly sold out. However, you can still buy a pair of the coveted sneaker on the resale market if you missed out.

This iteration of the first-ever signature shoe for NBA legend Allen Iverson features an oatmeal-colored toecap, icy translucent outsole and white upper and midsole. It was available via Reebok.com today, as well as select retailers including Finishline.com, with a retail price of $120. With the shoe selling out, the only way to pick up a pair now is via the resale market, with sellers using platforms such as StockX and GOAT to sell the shoe.

At time of press, the lowest asking price for the Reebok Question Low “Oatmeal” on StockX.com is $248 and the highest bid is $186.

And on the secondary market platform GOAT, the lowest asking price for the sneaker is $175 for a size 9 and the highest for a size 15 is $465.

Reebok Question Low “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Another look at the Reebok Question Low “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The heels of the Reebok Question Low “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The outsole of the Reebok Question Low “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Aside from a quick-selling sneaker release, today is special to Iverson fans for another reason. Eighteen years ago, the beloved baller famously railed against practice in a press conference, which still gets shared and replayed over and over on social media today.