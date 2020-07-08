Reebok Combines Allen Iverson & James Harden’s First Signature Sneakers for the ‘OG Meets OG’

In a legendary crossover, Reebok and Adidas are joining forces to honor two of the most outstanding basketball players in the sport’s history: Allen Iverson and James Harden.

The Question Mid Iverson x Harden “OG Meets OG” combines elements from both athletes’ first signature sneakers in a standout design. The one-of-a-kind iteration debuts on Aug. 7 on Reebok.com as well as at select retailers with a price point of $150.

Following the structure of Iverson’s heritage Question Mid silhouette, the sneaker pulls elements from Harden’s first-ever signature shoe with Adidas, the Harden Vol. 1, with a choice red, black and white colorway. Set with smooth black leather uppers, the design includes exposed Hexalite hexagonal cushioning units in the midsole for comfort and bounce, and a contrasting white leather toecap encapsulates both athletes’ signature accents as an all-white outsole streamlines the look. Tied together with two-toned laces, Harden’s identifiable logo replaces Iverson’s number on the heel to bring the give the style a cohesive finish.

The sneaker box as well comes decorated with each baller’s stamped logo.

Watch on FN

Reebok Question Mid Iverson x Harden “OG Meets OG.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Reebok Question Mid Iverson x Harden “OG Meets OG.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Reebok Question Mid Iverson x Harden “OG Meets OG.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Reebok Question Mid Iverson x Harden “OG Meets OG.” CREDIT: Courtesy

James Harden debuted his first-ever signature sneaker, the Harden Vol. 1, with Adidas in 2016, a year after the Houston Rockets player signed a 13-year, $200 million contract with the German sportswear brand. Kicking off with the “Pioneer” colorway, the Olympic gold medalist has since gone on to create a series of footwear iterations for Adidas before the most recent collaboration.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden on Nov. 3, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

Adidas Harden Vol 1 CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

As for Iverson, the now-retired baller signed a record lifetime deal with Reebok in 2001. At the start of the new millennium when the professional earned his NBA Most Valuable Player title, he earned a Reebok endorsement that, in addition to paying him $800,000 a year for life, guaranteed him a $32 million trust when he turned 55 years old. (The athlete turned 45 in June.)

Though his lifetime contract began in 2001, the Reebok Question first hit shelves in 1996 in both a low and mid-top iteration.

Allen Iverson in the Reebok Question. CREDIT: AP Images