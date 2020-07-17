Eric Emanuel Brings a Clean and Bright Look to the Iconic Reebok Question

Reebok has tapped Eric Emanuel to reimagine the first-ever signature shoe for NBA icon Allen Iverson, the Question Mid, which is the all-time favorite sneaker of the famed streetwear designer.

“The Question was the first shoe I absolutely had to have — especially the 1996 All-Star yellow and blue, which we referenced in my Answer collaboration,” Emanuel said in a statement. “To me, the shoe was everything, there’s simply no other word to describe them. I went straight to the Carousel Mall in Syracuse [New York] to grab them.”

He continued, “This is the first Reebok I ever wore, so this shoe brings our relationship full circle. The smile I had on my face when I saw the first sample is still on my face — I am so excited.”

Having already collaborated with Reebok on Iverson’s signature Answer 5 in August, Emanuel’s next remixed look is a subtle take on the Question Mid. The look remains true to its original all-white look and features pops of his signature pink hue throughout the shoe including the pearlized leather toecap, the Reebok Vector branding and on the Question and EE logos on the heel.

“Oftentimes the color pink is left out of the conversation of sport, so I have always tried to introduce it — this time on the iconic Question silhouette,” Emanuel said in a statement. “I wanted to keep this shoe as true to the original; while still adding my flair.”

The Eric Emanuel x Reebok Question Mid will arrive exclusively via Ericemanuel.com on July 24 with a worldwide launch to follow on July 31 via Reebok.com.

Eric Emanuel x Reebok Question Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heels of the Eric Emanuel x Reebok Question Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok