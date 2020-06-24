Reebok Will Introduce a New Sneaker to the Market With Its Upcoming Pleasures Collaboration

Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Pleasures is the latest to give a beloved Reebok silhouette a new look, which is slated to hit stores before year’s end.

Reebok said bringing the Classic Leather Legacy to the market, a new model that is a modern twist on its iconic Classic Leather silhouette, is one of its key brand moments for 2020. And with the Pleasures collaboration, the heritage athletic label is confident all eyes will be on the new sneaker.

The Pleasures x Reebok Classic Leather Legacy, delivered in a beige and brown color scheme, features a mixed-media upper made with leather and synthetic materials. It includes Vector branding on the upper and Pleasures printed at mid foot, updated Classic Leather Legacy chunky midsoles, contrasting heel counters and rubber outsoles.

Although images of the sneaker has leaked and Reebok confirmed it will drop before year’s end, a release date has not yet been revealed. Reebok stated it could hit retail shelves either late summer or early fall.

In related Reebok news, the brand revealed on Monday that it will release its iconic Kamikaze 2 basketball sneaker, famously worn by now-retired NBA great Shawn Kemp, this week to celebrate the look’s 25th anniversary. This edition of the Reebok Kamikaze 2 will return with its original design aesthetic, including the use of the brand’s acclaimed Hexalite cushioning, and also feature updates such as premium tumbled leather and nubuck on the upper. The Reebok Kamikaze 2 will arrive June 25 at 12 a.m. ET via Reebok.com, Foot Locker and Champs Sports. The sneaker will retail for $130.

To reintroduce the sneaker, Reebok tapped basketball illustrator Peter Richter to create a comic-style storyboard of current NBA star Montrezl “Trezz” Harrell’s recent visit to the brand’s Boston headquarters.

The 25th anniversary edition of the Reebok Kamikaze 2. CREDIT: Courtesy

The 25th anniversary edition of the Reebok Kamikaze 2. CREDIT: Courtesy