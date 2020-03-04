Reebok Honors Allen Iverson’s Schools by Paying College Application Fees and Releasing New Sneakers

College is expensive. But Reebok is making it easier for rising seniors at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia — the alma mater of NBA legend Allen Iverson — to apply.

The athletic brand announced today that it is covering all college application fees for the rising senior class of Bethel High. Also, Reebok revealed that it, along with Iverson, will also give students throughout the country the opportunity to have their application fees covered. To earn a chance at having the fees covered, rising seniors can apply via Reebok.com with a 200-word or less letter about how having the application fees covered will help them reach their potential.

“Nothing should limit you from applying to any school you want to consider,” Iverson said in a statement. “By working with Reebok to cover the application costs of rising seniors at Bethel High, I want the next generation of game changers to see college as a route to success, whether they want to be an artist or a doctor.”

Reebok said in a statement that the class of 2021 at Bethel High School was surprised with a video from Iverson and Reebok this morning announcing the program.

“I speak on behalf of the students, their families and the Hampton community when I say we are filled with gratitude from this Reebok donation,” Bethel High School principal Ralph Saunders said in a statement. “Allen Iverson is an integral part of this town, and we’re thrilled he continues to honor and support the school and community.”

Along with the announcement, Reebok is releasing new iterations of a pair of Iverson’s classic signature basketball sneakers — the Question Mid and the Answer 5 — as part of the Origins pack. The two-shoe drop, according to the brand, honors the baller’s high school and college.

The Question Mid is a nod to Iverson’s days playing college ball for the Georgetown Hoyas, dressed in navy blue and gray. And the Answer 5 is executed with the bold forest green, mustard yellow and black hues synonymous with Bethel High School.

The Question Mid retails for $150 and the Answer 5 comes with a $140 price tag.The sneakers are available now via Reebok.com and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction and Champs Sports.

The Reebok Answer 5 from the Origins pack, inspired by Allen Iverson’s alma mater, Bethel High School. CREDIT: Reebok

The Georgetown Hoyas-inspired Reebok Question Mid from the Origins pack. CREDIT: Reebok

