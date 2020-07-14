CrossFit Champion Rich Froning Gets His Own Reebok Nano Shoe

Four-time CrossFit Games champion Rich Froning has been a partner of Reebok for more than 10 years. And to celebrate, the brand is giving the accomplished athlete his own shoe.

For Froning, Reebok remixed its latest model built for the sport, the Nano 10, in a colorway the athlete has always been fond of: a simple black and white look with a classic gum outsole.

Aside from the colorway, Reebok also reimagined the shoe with new features such as bootie construction that is designed with increased comfort in mind. Froning’s version also includes a forefoot strap to keep the foot secure and locked in (which is also a nod to Froning rarely tying his shoes during his career’s early days) and a three-string rope lacing system for additional security that’s also an homage to the athlete’s dominance on rope climbs.

“Throughout my partnership with Reebok, I’ve loved working closely with their product and design team in our shared mission of creating the best fitness products in the world. For my training and lifestyle I need something that’s extremely durable and versatile, something that won’t hold me back,” Froning said in a statement. “When Reebok first let me try out the Nano 10, I thought this was about as close to the perfect training shoe as you can get. I’m so proud of all the work that went into this franchise, and this shoe in particular. It’s a special feeling when you see your feedback and vision come to life in something like this.”

Reebok Nano 10 Froning. CREDIT: Courtesy

The unisex Reebok Nano 10 Froning will arrive on Reebok.com on July 21, which is the athlete’s birthday. It will retail for $150.

“When it comes to building the ultimate training shoe, you couldn’t ask for a better partner than Rich. His detailed insights on what he needs to perform at his best, paired with his relentless wear-testing we can get real-time feedback from is a dream combination,” Reebok senior product manager Tal Short, said in a statement. “The end result not only delivers against the needs of one of the fittest men on earth, but also pays tribute to the fitness legend.”