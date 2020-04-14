Reebok Unveils Its ‘Most Versatile’ Nano Training Sneaker to Date

Reebok is set to deliver the Nano 10, a gym-ready shoe the brand is calling its most versatile yet in the acclaimed franchise.

But if you’re looking for major performance changes from its predecessor, the Nano 9, which was beloved by many fitness enthusiasts, you’re not going to find them.

“The good news is we didn’t make any significant changes from a performance perspective,” Reebok senior product manager for CrossFit footwear Tal Short told FN. “Our focus was simply to amplify what consumers loved about the 9 and give it a new modern aesthetic. We are confident that if you liked the Nano 9, you are going to really like the Nano 10.”

The Nano 10 is built with Reebok’s breathable and durable Flexweave material on the upper, a high-density foam collar for enhanced comfort, an upgraded traction pattern for greater sure-footed feel and a decoupled midsole for a smoother stride and added cushioning.

Reebok Nano 10. CREDIT: Courtesy

With performance locked in, Short said Reebok focused on creating a look with wearability outside of the gym.

“We heard from all levels of athletes that they wanted the Nano to look more like a lifestyle sneaker and less like a training shoe,” Short said. “So, we focused on updating the design to create a style that worked both in and out of the gym.”

And for those who demand several color options, the Nano 10 will debut in nine different colorways.

The Reebok Nano 10 launches May 5 via Reebok.com/Nano and at select retailers with a $130 retail price. However, Reebok Unlocked members will have early access to buy the shoe.

The heels of the Reebok Nano 10. CREDIT: Courtesy

The outsole of the Reebok Nano 10. CREDIT: Courtesy

