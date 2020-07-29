Reebok Makes a New Version of Its Nano Training Shoe With Recycled Materials

The footwear industry continues to ramp up its sustainability efforts, and Reebok is the latest brand to bolster its eco-friendly efforts with a new training shoe made with recycled materials.

Reebok has added a new iteration of the Nano 10 training shoe, a favorite within the CrossFit community, to its Reecycled lineup of shoes, which features footwear partially constructed with recycled materials. Aside from the repurposed materials, the Reebok Reecycled Nano X is equipped with more cushioning and a new engineered stretch Flexweave upper that is meant to support a broad range of workouts.

The Reebok Reecycled Nano 10 is available now via Reebok.com in both men’s and women’s sizes and retails for $130.

The Reebok Reecycled Nano 10 in a women’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A men’s Reebok Reecycled Nano 10 colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Aside from the Nano 10, other models featured in the Reecycled line include the Zig Kinetica and the Classic Leather.

Reebok revealed the gym-ready Nano 10 shoe in April, at the time calling it the most versatile look yet in the acclaimed franchise. “The good news is we didn’t make any significant changes from a performance perspective,” Reebok senior product manager for CrossFit footwear Tal Short told FN. “Our focus was simply to amplify what consumers loved about the 9 and give it a new modern aesthetic. We are confident that if you liked the Nano 9, you are going to really like the Nano 10.”

Other iterations of the Reebok Nano 10 aside from the Reecycled version are also available now for $130.

And this month, Reebok created a version of the shoe to celebrate its 10-plus year partnership with four-time CrossFit Games champion Rich Froning. The colorway of the shoe is one the athlete has always been fond of: a simple black and white look with a classic gum outsole. Reebok also reimagined the shoe with new features such as bootie construction that is designed with increased comfort in mind, a forefoot strap to keep the foot secure and locked in (which is also a nod to Froning rarely tying his shoes during his career’s early days) and a three-string rope lacing system for additional security that’s also an homage to the athlete’s dominance on rope climbs.

The unisex Reebok Nano 10 “Froning” is available now on Reebok.com for $150.