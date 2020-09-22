Reebok & Maison Margiela’s Split-Toe Sneakers Step Off the Runway & Into Your Closets

A look at the Maison Margiela x Reebok collab with the flat sole.

Reebok and Maison Margiela’s one-of-a-kind collaboration is coming sooner than you think.

Debuting first during Paris Fashion Week Couture in January, the Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury releases today exclusively at the Maison Margiela Crosby Street Concept Store in New York. The style will then drop online at Reebok.com and MaisonMargiela.com as well as at select Maison Margiela stores worldwide on Wednesday.

The sneaker takes inspiration from designer John Galliano’s revolutionary view of art and style to transform the fashion house’s signature Tabi silhouette with its split toe into a Reebok sneaker. Described by the brands as a “statement shoe for the age of the cyber-industrial revolution,” the style uses sleek patent uppers with textured overlays and a chunky tri-tone outsole. The style also features Reebok’s innovative Instapump technology that employs a push air pump to tighten or loosen the shoes in lieu of laces.

Available in a mix of colorways, the Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury comes in both a flat, chunky sole iteration as well as a lifted, split heel version, serving as the first time Reebok will release a heeled version of the silhouette.

Watch on FN

The heeled Maison Margiela x Reebok collab. CREDIT: Couresy of Reebok

A look at the Maison Margiela x Reebok collab with the flat sole. CREDIT: Reebok

Reebok first teased the new release date on its Classics Instagram account yesterday, sharing a mysterious video with flashes of the upcoming sneakers in a very Margiela-esque fashion.

In January this year, the sneakers also made headlines for their surprise appearance on the Paris Fashion Week runways. Matched to everything from cutout coats to textured skirts and jackets, the designer shoes popped against the soft pink catwalk during Couture week.

A model on the runway during the Maison Margiela show for Paris Couture Week 2020. CREDIT: Splash News

A model on the runway during the Maison Margiela show for Paris Couture Week 2020. CREDIT: Splash News