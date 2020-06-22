Reebok Taps NBA Star Montrezl Harrell to Reintroduce the Classic Kamikaze 2 Sneaker

Reebok is set to once again release one of its most iconic basketball sneakers to date on its 25th anniversary.

Before month’s end, the Reebok Kamikaze 2 will hit stores, the signature shoe for now-retired NBA great Shawn Kemp that originally released in 1995. The sneaker was originally part of its Mobius collection released in the 1990s that aimed to push the boundaries of design through visually disruptive colorways and eye-catching sidewall patterns. According to Reebok, the Kamikaze 2 was created “to match the intensity of the high-flyer’s unprecedented on-court explosiveness.”

The Kamikaze 2 will return with its original design aesthetic, including the brand’s acclaimed Hexalite cushioning. However, the upper will be updated with premium tumbled leather and nubuck upper, and the sneakers will ship with exclusive 25th anniversary packaging.

The 25th anniversary edition of the Reebok Kamikaze 2 will arrive June 25 at 12 a.m. ET via Reebok.com, Foot Locker and Champs Sports. The sneaker will retail for $130.

The 25th anniversary edition of the Reebok Kamikaze 2. CREDIT: Courtesy

To reintroduce the shoe, Reebok recruited basketball illustrator Peter Richter to share the story of NBA star Montrezl “Trezz” Harrell’s recent visit to the brand’s Boston headquarters. During the trip, Reebok said Harrell spent ample time in its archive and was enamored by the Kamikaze 2. The result is the “A Legend is Born” comic-style storyboard.

“There’s a lot of history behind this shoe and it definitely pays homage to the Reebok brand,” Harrell said of the shoe in a statement. “The thing that I’m most drawn to is the people that wore it before me. It’s a dope shoe that you can wear on and off the court.”

Montrezl Harrell illustrated during a visit to Reebok’s headquarters holding iconic basketball sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy

An illustration of Montrezl Harrell holding the Reebok Kamikaze 2. CREDIT: Courtesy