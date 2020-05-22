Reebok Reveals Concepts for the ‘Fitness Masks of the Future’

Reebok’s newest venture takes face masks to a whole new level.

The brand’s design team, in an effort to spark innovation to support the health and wellness of its athletic community, created mock-ups of what a face mask specifically designed for fitness activity could look like. These three “Fitness Mask of the Future” conceptual designs were created in a joint effort with expert analysis including that from Dr. Emily Krauss, clinical assistant professor at Stanford Children’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center.

Purely conceptual in nature, the three masks work to combat the main issues that would be caused by wearing a facial covering during exercise like breathability, comfortability and ability to show facial expression. The masks range in concepts from a half mask with a clean panel for breathability and expression, titled the Reebok Sensoral Mask

Reebok “Fitness Mask of the Future” Concept Designs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok Immersion mask covers the totality of the head with an astronaut-style shield best for running an outdoor activity.

“Our designers are some of the most innovative creators in the world and we are always designing with fitness in mind,” said Don Albert, senior director of Reebok Creation Center Europe. “With this challenge, we gave them complete freedom to think about masks not just as something we’ll be required to wear in the future, but something that truly adds value, function and style for our consumers. The concepts the team created are proof that it is often during the toughest times that true innovation takes place.”

Reebok “Fitness Mask of the Future” Concept Designs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The third design, the Reebok Symbiosis Mask, appears made to fit the contours of your face with ventilating systems for aeration and a more sleek, protective contraception. The concepts go as far as to suggest technological innovations that could connect the wearer such to fitness app integrations and more.

Reebok “Fitness Mask of the Future” Concept Designs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Throughout the current pandemic, Reebok has done its part to give back with its new “#ReebokLove” program. The initiative gives consumers the chance to thank frontline workers in their community by sending them a free pair of sneakers. Nominations are being accepted through May 24 online via a landing page on Reebok.com.