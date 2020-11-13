Cardi B & Reebok Release New Sneaker Collection That’s Selling Out Fast

The full Cardi B and Reebok collection launched today and fans are finally having their pick.
The Cardi B x Reebok collab features three takes on the brand’s signature Coated Club C Double shoes along with three takes on the original Club C; both silhouettes come in a white and black colorway along with all-red and all-black iterations. The Cardi Coated Club C Double retails for $80 at Reebok.com whereas the Club C Cardi retailed for $100 but has since sold out.
For fans of the Club C Cardi, the styles can now be found on the resale market in all three — red, white and black — colorways; the prices range from $145 to $500 at StockX.com.
“I remember when Reebok came out with hot-pink, neon-green styles, and I wanted them so bad, but I couldn’t afford them. My mom, she used to work and only wear black OG Reeboks, and that’s all she wore. She’d wear the same pair for like three years,” Cardi B remembered as she spoke to FN for her exclusive cover shoot in early November. “Affordability is No. 1. I know where [my fans] stand. I wanted to make something so affordable so that they could have a piece of me. I always make sure it’s affordable even when it comes to my OnlyFans, my merch. I always say to keep in mind the price. These are my fans, I don’t want to be taxing my fans.”
The Cardi B x Reebok collection also features apparel like T-shirts and hoodies as well as a brand new face mask inspired by the rapper. The footwear is also available in kids’ sizing, as inspired by the Grammy Award-winning artist’s daughter, Kulture.
“This has been a huge labor of love,” Caroline Machen, Reebok’s global VP of marketing, told FN in an exclusive interview. “As a footwear design-driven company, we are always pushing our design elements, and when you have a talent like Cardi, who has this amazing creative mind and vision, of course, it made sense to bring those two together. It was the perfect melding.”
Ahead, shop the new styles from the Reebok x Cardi B collection and check out Reebok.com to find even more must-have pieces from the drop.
To Buy: Reebok Cardi Coated Club C Double, $80; Reebok.com.
To Buy: Reebok x Cardi B Launch Face Mask, $50; Reebok.com.
To Buy: Reebok x Cardi B Launch Fleece Crop Hoodie, $70; Reebok.com.
