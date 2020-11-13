Cardi B & Reebok Release New Sneaker Collection That’s Selling Out Fast

The full Cardi B and Reebok collection launched today and fans are finally having their pick.

The Cardi B x Reebok collab features three takes on the brand’s signature Coated Club C Double shoes along with three takes on the original Club C; both silhouettes come in a white and black colorway along with all-red and all-black iterations. The Cardi Coated Club C Double retails for $80 at Reebok.com whereas the Club C Cardi retailed for $100 but has since sold out.

For fans of the Club C Cardi, the styles can now be found on the resale market in all three — red, white and black — colorways; the prices range from $145 to $500 at StockX.com.

A look at the Club C Cardi in three available colorways. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A look at the new Reebok Cardi Coated Club C Double sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“I remember when Reebok came out with hot-pink, neon-green styles, and I wanted them so bad, but I couldn’t afford them. My mom, she used to work and only wear black OG Reeboks, and that’s all she wore. She’d wear the same pair for like three years,” Cardi B remembered as she spoke to FN for her exclusive cover shoot in early November. “Affordability is No. 1. I know where [my fans] stand. I wanted to make something so affordable so that they could have a piece of me. I always make sure it’s affordable even when it comes to my OnlyFans, my merch. I always say to keep in mind the price. These are my fans, I don’t want to be taxing my fans.”

The Cardi B x Reebok collection also features apparel like T-shirts and hoodies as well as a brand new face mask inspired by the rapper. The footwear is also available in kids’ sizing, as inspired by the Grammy Award-winning artist’s daughter, Kulture.

Reebok’s Club C Cardi. CREDIT: Jora Frantzis

“This has been a huge labor of love,” Caroline Machen, Reebok’s global VP of marketing, told FN in an exclusive interview. “As a footwear design-driven company, we are always pushing our design elements, and when you have a talent like Cardi, who has this amazing creative mind and vision, of course, it made sense to bring those two together. It was the perfect melding.”

Cardi B models her own Club C Cardi sneaker made in collaboration with Reebok. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Ahead, shop the new styles from the Reebok x Cardi B collection and check out Reebok.com to find even more must-have pieces from the drop.

