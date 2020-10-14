How to Buy Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail Fresco Sneakers

Kerby Jean-Raymond’s latest Reebok sneaker style is set to drop in a few days. On Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. EST, the Reebok by Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail Fresco unisex sneaker will be available to purchase for $250.

The design includes a rubber trail outsole for traction and durability, knit upper with rubberized leather mudguard, two-layer tongue and velour lining, offered in a white, blue and gold colorway. The style was created with intention, too, as it represents a “sacred object split into three layers, each one representing all those who climb to success through the creation of something sacred in the face of adversity,” according to Pyer Moss.

The brand described the first layer as the lower area of the shoe that extends from the trail bottom. Here, the mudguard tells the story of the fight and rise of those who have been told they cannot extend past the boundaries that have been set for them. Next, the second layer consists of the heel, toe, lateral and medial sides, which stands for the subtle excess, glamour, and the expression of success, as seen through the knit upper with shiny gems and molded containment. And the final layer stands for emotion, represented by the contained area of the shoe that sits beneath its other two layers.

The Reebok by Pyer Moss sneakers are unisex and will retail for $250. CREDIT: Courtesy of Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

In addition, Pyer Moss will release the latest offering of Reebok by Pyer Moss ready-to-wear Collection 3 on Saturday in line with the sneaker launch.

To purchase the shoe and clothing, consumers can head to PyerMoss.com and Reebok.com, as well as select retail partners, which includes Bodega, Caliroots, Concepts, End, Net-A-Porter, ReFresh, Somewhere, SSENSE and The Better Generation.

The Experiment 4 was designed as a sacred object split into three layers, according to the brand. CREDIT: Courtesy of Justin Bridges/Pyer Moss

Jean-Raymond has worked with Reebok on collaborations for the past four years in various capacities. Now, he is the VP of creative direction at Reebok. The announcement came late last month. In his new post, the designer will provide creative leadership across all design disciplines for the brand.

Kerby Jean-Raymond at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y. Photographed for FN. CREDIT: Andy Boyle

He will work closely with Reebok’s product, global marketing and development teams to “ensure his design strategy is consistently implemented across all brand touchpoints,” the Boston-based company noted. Jean-Raymond will serve on the Reebok senior leadership team and report to brand president Matt O’Toole.