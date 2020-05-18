Reebok Drops Its ‘All Types of Love’ Collection Ahead of Pride Month

The Reebok Club C from the "All Types of Love" collection.

With Pride Month just around the corner, Reebok is set to deliver a collection of footwear that highlights the activists and influencers within the LGTBQ+ community leading the fight for equality.

The brand’s “All Types of Love” lineup features multicolor palettes on several of the brand’s performance and lifestyle silhouettes. The collection includes new-look iterations of the Classic Leather, the Club C 85, the Zig Kinetica, the Nano 10, the Forever Floatride Energy and the Instapump Fury.

The Reebok “All Types of Love” collection is available now via Reebok.com.

All of the sneakers from the Reebok “All Types of Love” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

In addition to the footwear, Reebok revealed its “Proud Notes” campaign, which the brand said is a “love letter to friends and family in the LGBTQ+ community, celebrating the many ways to love and to beloved, with messages of acceptance and appreciation.” The campaign is highlighted by a short film that features five individuals who are leaders in community — Twiggy, Dylan, Nali, Wazina and June — who share letters of support addressed to them from their loved ones.

Aside from the shoes and the campaign, Reebok said it will donate $75K to the It Gets Better Project, which is an LGTBQ+ outreach program geared toward uplifting, empowering and connecting LGBTQ+ youth.

“With a lifelong mission of transforming the lives of others through fitness and wellness, we pride

ourselves on celebrating and promoting the figures of this generation who are making the world a more

inclusive and welcoming place,” Reebok VP of digital brand commerce Matt Blonder said in a statement. “Inclusivity is at the core of Reebok’s ethos, and we are so proud to shine a light on individuals who are continuing to push boundaries with bold creativity, fearless passion and unique perspectives.”