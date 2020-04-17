Reebok to Release Its Final Shoe Inspired by the 1986 Film ‘Aliens’

Fans of the iconic film “Aliens” will have just one more Reebok shoe to pick up.

The brand revealed its final Alien Day sneaker today, the Reebok Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper, that was inspired by a character in the 1986 movie, United States Colonial Marines PFC William Hudson.

The unisex sneaker, which features an upper made with protective ballistic textile material, is executed in a military camouflage, tan and gray color palette with hits of yellow and black throughout.

It also features several Easter eggs that diehard “Aliens” fans are sure to notice and graphics inspired by the movie. They include “Eyes on Your Back” on the right heel (a nod to the back right shoulder of Hudson’s body armor), the “Death or Glory” skull and Weyland Yutani Corp logo with soldier number on the left and right insoles, respectively, a transparent hangtag that resembles the U.S.C.M. dog tags in the film and several more. It will come in premium “stealth” packaging inspired by the dropships in the film.

Related Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Birthday With a Family Bike Ride in Neon Yellow Reeboks Reebok Unveils Its 'Most Versatile' Nano Training Sneaker to Date Eva Longoria Shows Off Impressive Pull-Ups in a Sports Bra, Leggings + Neon Sneakers

Reebok Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper. CREDIT: Courtesy

“We took the same deep dive approach as past releases, re-watching the film countless times and taking a trip to L.A. to examine some historic props from the movie itself to make sure we got it exactly right,” Reebok senior design manager of pop culture and streetwear collaborations Chris Hill said in a statement. “Every single detail on the sneaker has been designed with authenticity in mind, down to the numerous one-to-one graphic reproductions, which definitely makes this a grail item for true Alien fans.”

The Reebok Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper arrives via Reebok.com on April 26 and will retail for $220.

Reebok Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper. CREDIT: Courtesy

Another look at the Reebok Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper. CREDIT: Courtesy

The packaging of the Reebok Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper. CREDIT: Courtesy

Want more?

How to Get the Reebok Alien Stompers Double Pack

Reebok’s ‘Alien’ Stompers Are Back for Its 40th Anniversary With New Sneakers That Look Old