Reebok x Eric Emanuel Just Released the ‘EE Basic’ Sneaker – And It Already Sold Out

By Elisa Lewittes
Reebok x Eric Emmanuel-'EE Basic' Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Today, Reebok dropped three of the four styles in the Club C capsule collection created in partnership with footwear designer Eric Emanuel on Reebok.com.  The line features four colorways: “Regal Purple/Retro Yellow,” “Cherry Tomato/Smoky Taupe,” “Energy Orange/Collegiate Navy,” and “Ultramarine/Black.”

EE® Basic Shoe

The models have a white leather upper and feature the creative’s signature “EE” logo embossed on the heels. Each colorway has a differing color accent around the heels, outer soles and insoles. They retail for $110 per pair and have sold out. However, resale site StockX.com has the shoes available for bid.

 

This capsule launch comes on the heels of Reebok’s “Vote” shoe as part of the brand’s initiative to urge Americans to participate in the upcoming election. With many stylish celebrity fans including Doutzen Kroes, Victoria Beckham and Gigi Hadid, Reebok sneakers provide an ample selection of fashionable footwear inspiration.

