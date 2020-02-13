Pusha T and Damian Lillard to Deliver a Mixtape-Themed Adidas Dame 6 Collaboration

The lateral side of the Pusha T x Adidas Dame 6.

Just in time for 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has tapped long-time Adidas collaborator Pusha T to assist on the latest colorway of his Dame 6 signature sneaker.

Lillard is not only known for prowess on the basketball court, he is also a respected rapper, who creates music under the alias Dame D.O.L.L.A. — which makes for a fitting collab with Pusha T.

The medial side of the Pusha T x Adidas Dame 6. CREDIT: Adidas

The front view of the Pusha T x Adidas Dame 6. CREDIT: Adidas

This latest iteration draws inspiration from the look of a mixtape, employing a two-toned upper with white filling in a majority of the lateral side and black for the medial portion. Additional details include “DL-90” and “PSH-T77,” nods to both Lilliard and Pusha T’s initials and birth years, while “I Am My Own Fan” is stamped onto the midsole and toe box with an X and a line and the words “Sign Here” for customization.

The heel of the Pusha T x Adidas Dame 6. CREDIT: Adidas

The top view of the Pusha T x Adidas Dame 6. CREDIT: Adidas

The outsole of the Pusha T x Adidas Dame 6. CREDIT: Adidas

Unfortunately, Lillard has officially been ruled out of this weekend’s basketball festivities after he suffered a groin injury during last night’s game between his Blazers squad and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pusha T x Adidas Dame 6 releases tomorrow on Adidas.com as well as at select Adidas retailers for $140.

