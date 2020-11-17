Puma and Super Mario Are Back for Their Second Release & Here’s How to Shop the Collection

Puma and Super Mario are back with a second release just in time for the holidays.

For the latest launch, Puma and Super Mario — a collaborative partnership created to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the iconic Super Marios Bros. franchise — will release a footwear and apparel collection.

Retailing for $40-$125, the Future Rider Super Mario 64, RS-Fast Super Mario Galaxy, the Clyde Super Mario Sunshine and the RS-Dreamer Super Mario Sunshine will be available starting Friday, Nov. 27. The Future Rider Nintendo Entertainment System shoe will be launching globally on Friday, Dec. 4.

All styles will be available on Puma.com, at the Puma NYC Store and select retailers worldwide. The Clyde Super Mario Sunshine and RS-Dreamer Super Mario Sunshine will be available at U.S. Foot Locker stores and online.

The collection was inspired by the Super Mario 3D All-Stars game featuring three of Mario’s greatest adventures: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

The partnership will showcase Puma’s signature silhouettes, including Clyde, Future Rider, RS-Fast and the RS-Dreamer.

The Clyde Super Mario Sunshine is inspired by Mario’s adventures in the tropical Isle Delfino. The shoe features a blue, water-filled stripe with white and yellow laces. The Clyde Super Mario Sunshine also includes a Mario hangtag where he is seen holding his F.L.U.D.D.

The Future Rider Super Mario 64 is inspired by Super Mario’s first 3D adventure. The design of the shoe’s upper features Mario’s distinctive red and blue outfit as well as his signature Wing Cap. The sneaker also features the game’s landscape color palette. Other details include a set of bricks on the midsole and a wing embellishment on the heel. Like the Clyde, the Future Riders include a Super Mario 64 hangtag.

Inspired by the 2007 Super Mario Galaxy, the R-S Fast Super Mario Galaxy sneakers come in a black, purple, white and silver colorway with a galactic print. Mario’s sidekick, Luma, is also featured in the design.

The R-S Dreamer Super Mario Sunshine is also inspired by Mario’s adventures in the tropical Isle Delfino. The upper of the shoe features a water-like colorway and features details from the game, such as: the tropical Isle Delfino, the shoe features details like the F.L.U.D.D. and the Shine Sprites.

The collection will also include the Future Rider Nintendo Entertainment System. The shoe pays homage to Nintendo’s original console and will be available in infant, kids and adult sizes. The tag on the shoe’s tongue features the cover of the first-ever Super Mario Bros. game. Additional embellishments include the Power and Reset buttons, and a hangtag shaped like the Classic NES Controller.

The apparel aspect of the collection includes a selection of tees and sweatshirts that match the design inspiration of each shoe.