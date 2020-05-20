Puma Teams With an LGBTQ Crisis Intervention Organization for a Charity-Focused Collaboration

With Mental Health Awareness Month here and Pride Month is quickly approaching, Puma has a release coming that will benefit a LGBTQ organization.

Puma Hoops announced today that it has joined forces with LGBTQ crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project to create a new-look Sky Modern basketball shoe. The brand said 100% of its sales will benefit the organization.

This iteration of the shoe is predominantly white with hits of orange throughout. The heels are co-branded and the “Sky” branding along the heels are executed in multiple colors.

The Sky Modern Trevor Project is a mud-cut court-ready sneaker built with the brand’s energy-returning ProFoam midsole cushioning, TPU heel clips for stability and high-abrasion sticky rubber outsoles. The upper is made with a premium knit mesh vamp and suede and leather overlays and features a leather ankle strap with hook and loop closure.

Retailing for $180 to represent the estimated 1.8 million LGBTQ youth in the U.S. who seriously consider suicide every year, the Sky Modern Trevor Project will be sold exclusively on Puma.com in limited quantities available for pre-order starting Wednesday,

It will be available for preorder on May 27 via Puma.com and will retail for $180.

Puma Sky Modern Trevor Project. CREDIT: Courtesy

The heels of the Puma Sky Modern Trevor Project. CREDIT: Courtesy

A look at the front of the Puma Sky Modern Trevor Project. CREDIT: Courtesy

Aside from the sneaker release Puma said it has entered a multi-year partnership with The Trevor Project that is aimed at promoting and supporting LGBTQ youth participation in sports. The German athletic powerhouse also delivered a PSA with several notable athletes from its roster including WNBA star Katie Lou Samuelson, pro basketball icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier, NBA standout Michael Porter Jr. and famed hoops trainer Chris Brickley.